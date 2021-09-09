What is Vanish Mode on Instagram?

Instagram’s Vanish Mode feature allows users to send self-destructing messages to each other via DM, but to use it, you need to know how to switch it on manually.

Many people are a fan of a feature that apps like Snapchat are well known for, which makes your messages disappear once they’ve been read.

But some might not know that a similar feature is available on Instagram. It’s called “Vanish Mode” and has to be manually activated when messaging someone, making any message that you send, while it’s turned on, temporary.

It’s worth noting that this feature is only available in selected countries, so if you are unable to access the feature it may be that you are not in an eligible area. It is also only available for one-on-one chats, meaning you won’t be able to use Vanish Mode in group chats.

How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

Fortunately, Vanish Mode is not a difficult feature to get to grips with, and turning it on is simple if it’s available in your country.

Note: In order to use this feature, you will first need to connect Facebook Messenger with Instagram, which you can do by clicking the ‘Update Messaging’ button in your settings.

Launch Instagram. Go to the DM tab by clicking the arrow in the top right corner. Click on the chat with the person you want to use vanish mode with. To begin using Vanish Mode, swipe up from the bottom of your screen, and then release. The screen should turn black, indicating that you’re in Vanish Mode. From here, you can send messages as you normally would to the recipient. To exit, tap “Turn off Vanish Mode.” After you close the window, your messages will be permanently deleted.

Although it’s not available to everyone, so far it has proven to be a useful feature for many Instagram users who want an extra layer of privacy.