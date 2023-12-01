Walmart swings in with $210 off Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle

Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle, slashing the price by a massive $210.

We are almost a week past Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have also died down but Walmart is still feeling generous. The retailer is not only offering a solid discount on the Xbox Series X but also throwing in one of the hottest games of this year— Diablo 4. You can get the bundle from Walmart and pocket a sweet $210 discount.

The Xbox Series X delivers top-notch performance thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and spacious 1TB of storage. We expect stock to disappear pretty soon, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop, you’ll need to act fast to guarantee you don’t miss out.

Xbox Series X is an absolute steal at this price

Blizzard Entertainment

Xbox Series is a tried and tested gaming console, which offers the highest resolutions and smoothest performance. It has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive to run physical games and movies. The console comes with a 1TB SSD to let you store more games.

This game console can also run games at a resolution of up to 4K and at a frame rate of 120 frames per second. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies.

And what about the game? Diablo 4 has been extremely popular among players and it has scored a mighty 5/5 in our review. The game has an interesting story and the maps are diverse. It runs at a smooth 60fps on series X, and the graphics look stellar.

You don’t often see such discounts on Xbox Series X, so grab it while you can.

You can also grab the Xbox Series X without Diablo IV with a 30% discount for similar savings:

