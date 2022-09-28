Verizon & Razer announce Edge 5G Gaming Handheld with full reveal coming soon

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Verizon is teasing an Android-based gaming handheld made by Razer that will connect to its nationwide 5G network.

Over the last few years, handheld gaming systems have become increasingly popular.

The Nintendo Switch, Valve Steam Deck, and Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld are among the most popular devices to date, and they all offer a variety of uses. However, none of them offer a cellular connection for on-the-go gaming.

Verizon, Qualcomm, and Razer are here to change that with the Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld.

Verizon teases the Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld

During Verizon’s Mobile World Congress keynote, they revealed the first details surrounding the Razer Edge 5G.

Similar to the Logitech G Cloud Handheld, the Android-based Edge 5G will give gamers access to games locally through the Google Play store, streamed from your favorite console, or through the cloud via apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and Steam Link.

Touting the title of the “world’s first 5G handheld,” the device is built with a Snapdragon G3x processor, which is capable of handling up to 4k resolution at 60fps.

The Razer Edge is set to be fully announced on October 15 at RazerCon 2022, So we’ll have to wait to hear more about the device.

