Valve Steam Deck update finally lets you show off to your friends list

Steam will finally let friends know you’re on the Steam Deck thanks to the latest beta channel update.

Valve isn’t shy from loading up the Steam Deck from a regular onslaught of new features. The last beta channel update finally introduced game capturing to the two-year-old handheld.

Now, the latest beta channel update has arrived. While it brings with it the usual plethora of software fixes, Valve has also finally introduced the ability for friends to know you’re on the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck icons have been introduced as part of the latest beta client update, rolled out on July 30. If you’re playing the latest best Steam Deck games, Steam will finally let everyone know with a small blue Steam Deck-shaped icon alongside your name on their friend list.

Previously, if you had your Deck in hand, a gamepad icon would display instead. However, this new update makes it clear you’re using the Steam Deck, over a controller with a decked-out gaming PC.

This new icon will also be viewable on your account profile, accessible by clicking your profile icon on the header of your Steam Deck screen.

If you’re eager to let your entire friend list know you have a Steam Deck, the brand-new update is available to download. You’ll need to be in one preview and beta channels to access this.

If you’ve already signed up for beta participation, you can access the July 30 update by selecting the ‘Steam’ button, followed by Settings > System > Updates > Apply.

Your Steam Deck will need to restart, but afterward, you’ll have access to the Steam Deck icon feature. This update will also replace the VR icon and fix spots where tooltips were causing awkward word wraps.

Better yet, the game recording beta, which rolled out last month, has also seen some improvements in this brand-new update. This includes a fix for instances where video data failed to capture and cropped image capture, along with added support for a “Send to Phone” share option.

A full list of patch notes for the July 30 beta channel update is available on the official Steam Deck news page.