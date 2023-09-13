Valve patches Steam Deck MicroSD mounting mishap

Valve has patched a Steam Deck MicroSD error, where the disk was not being properly mounted to the handheld after a reboot.

For those of you pulling your hair out over your Steam Deck suddenly not recognizing your inserted MicroSD card, you are not alone. The latest SteamOS release, 3.4.10, introduced an inconsistent MicroSD mounting error, which befuddled and confounded some members of the community.

Luckily, Valve has been quick to move, releasing a fix to users shortly after the new version of the OS was released. The most recent Steam Client update should fix any issues that you may have had with the irritating error.

Users reported various fixes for the issue, but none of them were quite as consistent as Valve’s eventual OS update. However, the company has not disclosed what changes caused the issue in the first place. For some, this might bring back bad memories of the Asus ROG Ally’s faulty Micro SD card slot, which is causing numerous issues for buyers of the powerful handheld.

Switching SSDs is complicated

Of course, to mitigate all this, you just need to pick up a swanky, new Steam Deck SSD, but it’s a more involved process than you might think. But, you will be able to get better performance, and peace of mind that the system won’t suddenly not recognize the drive. But, with that in mind, slotting in a MicroSD card is significantly easier than opening up your Deck.

As gaming handhelds get more advanced, many competitors have come to do battle with Valve’s Steam Deck. The Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo Kun, and more have all been touted as Steam Deck killers, but none of them have managed to topple Valve’s titan yet. This is in part due to ongoing support from Valve itself, as well as the small cottage industry of hacks and apps like CryoUtilities, Emudeck, and more.