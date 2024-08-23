Valve adds feature to help you shop for Steam Deck games

Steam reviews will now indicate if the reviewer played on Steam Deck, thanks to a brand-new feature.

Knowing what to pick up and play on the Steam Deck can be a struggle. While there are a ton of games on Steam, not all of them are compatible with the handheld. Or worse, they can run but have a more than questionable performance on the go.

To remedy this, Valve has now made it easier than ever to know what to play on Deck. A new feature has been introduced, which will now let you know if any given review on a game, was predominantly played on a Steam Deck.

OnDeck let users know on August 22, that this brand-new feature has just been shipped out. According to the official Steam Deck social media page, a small icon of the handheld will now appear on eligible reviews.

This can hopefully drastically improve awareness of what runs well on the Valve handheld. As before, any insight into the performance of certain games was left to hoping a reviewer would reference the handheld at all.

Steam Deck owners were also left to rely on Valve’s verification service. While it can give a glimpse into how games run on the handheld, it’s not entirely reliable.

Games like Remnant 2 launched on Steam in July 2023 with a fully verified status. At the time, it was heavily criticized, as its performance didn’t match up with Valve’s official commendation. This has improved over time, but this brand-new feature adds another layer of support.

This new “customer review” feature also comes just a month after Valve introduced the brand-new friends list update. This update also saw the addition of Deck icons, this time instead being added to your friends list whenever you’re playing the handheld.

Dexerto

Dexerto has checked multiple store pages for Steam games like Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- and Fields of Mistria, to see the new Steam Deck icons in the wild. However, we haven’t yet spotted any so far, even on games more likely to be played on the go.

With the new customer review feature just being shipped out yesterday, it’ll likely take a while before Steam Deck icons begin to appear throughout reviews all over Steam.