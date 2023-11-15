Upgrade your iPad with Apple Smart Keyboard at a gigantic 50% discount

Want to give your iPad a productivity boost? Check out the Apple Smart Keyboard, which is currently available at Walmart with a 50% discount.

iPads are incredible devices. They’re perfect for creative endeavors and consuming content. If you’re a student, you might also find them helpful for taking notes. And when you pair your iPad with an Apple Smart Keyboard, you can even use it as a laptop alternative.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, grab a new Apple Smart Keyboard from Walmart at a whopping 50% off. This is an amazing deal that’s worth checking out, especially with Black Friday right around the corner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Get more out of your iPad

The Apple Smart Keyboard is compatible with a wide range of iPads, including the iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generations), iPad Air (3rd generation), and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This full-size keyboard typically retails for $159, but Walmart is currently offering it for a discounted price of just $79.

The keyboard also serves as a slim and lightweight cover for your iPad. The Smart Keyboard Folio magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro, thanks to a series of new magnets embedded within the back panel of the new iPad. These magnets keep the folio securely in place.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a top-notch accessory that can seriously boost your productivity and shield your iPad from bumps and scrapes. We highly doubt the price will drop any further during Black Friday, so if you’ve been eyeing this keyboard, now’s the time to grab it.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.