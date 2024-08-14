Every upcoming Apple product: Rumors, news & leaks

Scratching your head thinking about what’s coming next from Apple? We round up everything we know about rumored upcoming Apple devices, including iPhones, MacBooks, and more.

Apple is known for its premium and innovative products that more or less define industry trends. From smartphones and wearables to computing devices, Apple’s products are consistently one of the best tech brands around.

While everyone is waiting for the company’s fall event, we will detail every highly anticipated Apple device on the horizon, exploring their rumored features, potential release dates, and their potential impact on the tech landscape.

iPhones

iPhone 16 lineup

Apple iPhone 15 lineup

The iPhone 16 lineup will likely be introduced at the 2024 Fall event. As Apple pushes its AI package called Apple Intelligence, all the devices under the iPhone 16 lineup will have powerful internals, including a flagship processor, more memory, better display, and more.

The lineup is expected to include four devices – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Plus lineup of devices will likely be axed after the iPhone 16 launch.

iPhone SE 4

The budget iPhone is set to get an overhaul. The fourth generation iPhone SE will sport an iPhone 14-like design and ship with an OLED display, eight GB of RAM, and the same A18 Bionic chip that will power the iPhone 16.

Yet, like the previous phones in this lineup, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be cheaper than the iPhone 16 series phones.

iPhone 17 lineup

Apple will likely shake up its smartphone portfolio in 2025 with the introduction of iPhone 17. This lineup will have three phones – iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 will have an A19 Bionic chip under the hood, while the A19 Pro Bionic chip will likely power the Pro devices.

iPhone 17 Slim/Air

Apple iPhone 15 colors

Apple is said to be working on a fourth device, tentatively called iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone Air. This device will sit between the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro. True to its name, this new phone will be thinner than the other three devices, offering users a premium look and feel who do not want to use “Pro” features.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, if the experiment with slimmer devices is successful, Apple will eventually make the Pro devices thinner, too. But this won’t happen till 2027.

iPhone 19

If everything goes as planned, the iPhone 19 lineup will be introduced in 2027. This means it’s way too early to predict the specifications or design of this lineup. However, early reports suggest that Apple is testing under-display selfie camera tech.

If true, we’d finally see a notch-less iPhone in 2027. Though brands like ZTE or Samsung have been using under-display selfie cameras already, cramming in all the Face ID tech under the display and ensuring that it works seamlessly every time will be a massive achievement.

Computing

Mac Mini

Unfortunately, Apple’s Mac mini doesn’t get much love. However, this is soon going to change. According to Mark Gurman, the Mac Mini will finally get the attention it deserves, and for the first time since the Steve Jobs era, this tiny computing device will have a design overhaul.

The upcoming Mac Mini will follow Apple’s new design policy and will be as tiny as the Apple TV streaming box. It will get powerful and “AI-focused” chips. Rumors suggest that this renewed Mac Mini with M4 chip will launch in 2024, according to Gurman.

MacBook Pro

Apple Apple MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro was last updated in 2023 when Apple added a new Space Black finish, as well as a cheaper entry-level model. According to Gurman, this year’s fall event will see an M4-powered MacBook Pro. Apple might replace the lightning ports with USB-C on the accessories.

Apple is expected to introduce an OLED MacBook Pro; however, this might not happen before 2026 or 2027.

Besides this, the Mac Pro and iMac will also likely get an M4 chip, although Apple isn’t expected to tinker with the design this year.

iPads

With the introduction of the OLED iPad Pro, Apple has revealed its new strategy of introducing “slimmer and powerful” devices. According to a leak, Apple is preparing as many as eight new iPads.

A couple of these are the standard 11th-gen iPad, one each with and without cellular connectivity. This iPad will likely come with an A16 chip and could launch by the end of 2024.

Then we have two variants of the 7th Gen iPad Mini with a slightly newer A17 chip, which could arrive along with the 11th Gen iPad.

The other four iPads will likely be iPad Pro-refresh, sporting a yet-to-be-released M5 chip. These could be a couple of 11-inch iPad Pro and two 13-inch versions.

Wearables

Apple Watch 10/X

Apple

The year 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Apple Watches, and the company is likely to unveil the new Apple Watches at the Fall event.

While the Apple Watches are among the best fitness wearables, Apple could surprise us by updating the design and features of the watch. The new Apple Watch is said to be thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and it has a new magnetic band.

Unfortunately, changing the band would render the old straps useless. Apple will likely introduce new features like Hypertension tracking and Sleep Apnea monitoring.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The rugged Apple Watch 3 will likely launch alongside the new iPhones at the Fall event. This new Watch Ultra 3 will get new features like a brighter display, improved battery life, and new gestures.

The new AI-infused Siri will also take center stage on this watch, making it more powerful and intelligent. The overall design of the Watch Ultra 3 might remain unchanged.

Apple Ring

dexerto

Various reports have suggested that an Apple Ring is in the works. This compact fitness wearable is aimed at people who want to track their health parameters like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, calories burned, and more; however, they do not like the idea of wearing another display or dealing with unwanted distractions.

This Ring could be similar to the Oura Ring or Galaxy Ring but will work well within Apple’s walled garden. It could also act as an input device for the company’s XR/VR headsets.

AirPods

Apple is expected to announce two new AirPods 4 this year. While one of them will succeed the AirPods 3, there are rumors about a budget AirPods 4 as well.

According to reports, one of these new AirPods will offer a more affordable noise-canceling option and could be priced below $100.

AirPods Max 2

Apple’s only headphones, the AirPods Max, are also due for an update. The original AirPods Max was released in April 2020 and is already outdated.

The AirPods Max 2 will get USB-C for charging and connectivity. However, reports reveal that not many changes are expected in terms of the second-gen Apple headphones’ design, features, and price.

XR/VR headsets

Apple Vision

Apple

Apple’s next headset will likely be an affordable version of the Vision Pro. This headset is likely to be priced around $1500 and will not be as powerful as the original XR headset from the company.

Though Apple is said to be disappointed by the poor sales numbers of the Vision Pro, it is not giving up on the head-mounted display already. The Apple Vision will likely launch in early 2025, though the launch date is subject to change.

Apple Vision Pro 2

The fact that Apple is working on the cheaper Vision Pro alternative doesn’t mean that the Vision Pro won’t get a successor. In fact, Vision Pro 2 is in the works, but reports say that the cheaper headset is prioritized internally.

The successor to Vision Pro is said to be in the works. However, the latest reports suggest Apple has put the Vision Pro 2 on the back burner. The new headset will likely be cheaper than the original XR headset, but it isn’t going to be a mass-market product like a Meta Quest 3.

Based on our reading, the Vision Pro 2 will not be released before 2027.

Apple Glass

The Apple Glass is the product that almost everybody is waiting for. However, the company has not revealed its cards yet. Some reports suggest that the compact smart wearable is in the works but is seemingly delayed due to technical challenges.

The Apple Glasses will be similar to Meta Ray-Ban glasses, and since the development team is not actively working on this project, the launch is years away.

Foldables

Foldable iPhone

Dexerto

Almost all the major smartphone makers have introduced a foldable phone, barring Apple. While the foldable iPhone has been rumored for quite some time, recent reports reveal that Apple has both a flip-styled and a book-styled foldable phone in the works.

While foldable phones from most brands are getting affordable, the first-generation foldable iPhone will likely carry a premium price tag.

The foldable iPhone was initially expected to launch in 2025. However, quality issues have delayed the mass production of displays, which in turn has deferred the launch.

Foldable iPad

Apple is also said to be working on a large-screened foldable device. This hybrid device will cater to entertainment needs and will double up as a computing device when required.

According to industry experts, this large-screened iPad or MacBook will have a 20-inch display and will likely go into mass production by 2025. Though this device has experienced various delays, Apple has prioritized it over the foldable iPhone.

This device may launch with other computing devices in the second quarter of 2026.