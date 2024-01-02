Twitter/X leaderboard exposes biggest Community Notes offenders

You can now check out the Twitter/X accounts that have been hit with the most Community Notes on the site through a newly released leaderboard.

Over 2023, Twitter/X’s Community Note feature has helped combat misinformation while adding context to some of the sites most popular posts.

Sometimes you will see various accounts on the site that have a Community Note under seemingly every post, leaving many to wonder who on the social media platform has managed to get the most Notes listed on their page.

Thanks to a new leaderboard, you can find out just that as it exposes the Twitter/X accounts that are the biggest Community Notes offenders.

Twitter/X leaderboard shows who has the most Community Notes

Created just before the end of 2023, The Community Notes leaderboard shows some of the biggest offenders on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Speaking of the Tesla co-founder and Twitter/X owner, Elon Musk himself made the list at number 27 with 60 Community Notes posted on his account.

There’s quite a few other prominate names, including Daily Loud, New York Post, and even the President of the United States comes in at number 33.

When it comes to getting a Community Note on a post, there are a couple reasons as to why it would happen.

The first reason being that the post has incorrect information, and the Community Note serves a purpose to correct that information with reliable sources to back up the fix.

Second, users can use the feature to provide additional context to the post like exact release dates and the like. One example would be if someone tweeted that Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, but someone put in a note that its only the Steamboat Willie version from the early 1900s to add the context.

