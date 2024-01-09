Toronto Zoo gets hit with cyber attack but confirms animals are fine

The Toronto Zoo in Canada has confirmed that animal care is not being affected during an ongoing cyber-attack on their network.

Over the last few years, a plethora of companies have found themselves dealing with cyber attacks from unknown hackers who set off to acquire information to sell to other bad actors.

The largest zoo in Canada, the Toronto Zoo, is one of the latest big organizations to suffer from having their network infiltrated by hackers.

On January 8, 2024, the Toronto Zoo revealed that they are experiencing a cyber attack and confirmed the status of their animal health care systems.

Toronto Zoo suffers cyber-attack but the animals are okay

In a press release, the Toronto Zoo revealed that they are experiencing a “ransomware/cyber incident” that was first detected on January 5, 2024.

They were quick to confirm that they do not store any credit card information, and they’re investigating the overall impact on guests and donors.

Toronto Zoo

However, the Zoo staff were able to confirm that the wellbeing of their animals are not affected.

“Currently, our animal wellbeing, care and support systems have not been impacted by this incident and we are continuing with normal Zoo operations including being open to guests. The Zoo website is not impacted, and ticket purchases can continue to be made online at torontozoo.com,” they said.

This is just the latest major cyber-attack to happen since the beginning of 2023. Lego sent out a warning for users to change their password in November, while other hackers managed to infiltrate Microsoft in July.

For more news and other viral Tech stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.