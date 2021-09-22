Top 50 crypto influencers on Twitter: Justin Sun, CZ Binance & more

Cryptocurrency has absolutely blown up in recent years, to the point now that there are plenty of top influencers to follow to find out which coins or tokens are worth investing in.

Beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, or meme coins like Doge, crypto enthusiasts are always looking for a coin or token that they can see flying up. This has even expanded to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), with collectors buying digital artwork for increasingly insane prices.

But who are the people helping drive crypto fans to new coins, assessing the numbers like a Wall Street stock market trader and finding the best places to invest?

Twitter has a huge crypto userbase, and this report highlights the top crypto influencers on Twitter.

Top 50 Crypto influencers on Twitter

This study from Crowdsense calculates influencers’ following, engagement, and the amount they post to come up with a Crowdsense score.

These figures are accurate as of Q3 2021.

1. CZ Binance (Crowdsense score: 87)

CZ is the CEO of Binance, perhaps the most influential crypto exchange in the world, so it’s no surprise to see him occupying the top spot here.

2. Justin Sun (Crowdsense score: 80)

Chinese billionaire Justin Sun is the CEO of BitTorrent and owner of Tron.

3. Gordo Crypto (Crowdsense score: 74)

Gordo Crypto is a self-defined crypto promoter with over 1 million followers on Twitter.

4. Michael Saylor (Crowdsense score: 71)

Michael Saylor is the president and CEO of MicroStrategy which now owns over 5,000 bitcoin.

5. Rodrigo Heralzate (Crowdsense score: 70)

Rodrigo Heralzate is a crypto enthusiast and BNB champion. Rodrigo holds over 2,000 BNB tokens (approx. $1.83m).

6. Charles Hoskinson (Crowdsense score: 66)

Hoskinson is the founder and leader of Cardano, one of the largest blockchain platforms in the world.

7. Taylor Musk (Crowdsense score: 65)

Taylor Musk is a well-known crypto investor and promoter.

8. EllioTrades ​​(Crowdsense score: 65)

EllioTrades is the founder of SuperFarmDao, which is a cross-chain platform to launch DEFI and NFT projects.

9. Jacob Stamp (Crowdsense score: 64)

Jacob Stamp is a DEFI expert, NFT Gaming pioneer, and crypto investor.

10. Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano (Crowdsense score: 62)

Pomp has invested over $200M in early-stage companies, with a firm belief in crypto and the blockchain. He has 1.1m followers on Twitter.

Here’s the rest of the top 50:

Rank Influencer Crowdsense Score 11 PlanB 62 12 Luciano 62 13 Rachel Voss 62 14 Dan Held 62 15 CryptoBro 62 16 Tyler Winklevoss 61 17 Robert Dobbs 61 18 Juli Crypto 60 19 Beniamin Mincu 59 20 Peter Schiff 59 21 Lark Davis 59 22 Rekt Capital 59 23 XRP Bro 59 24 David Gokhshtein 58 25 Mario 58 26 TheCryptoDog 58 27 TheMoon 58 28 CRYPTOBURB 58 29 Crypto Explorer 58 30 Michaël van de Poppe 57 31 Anthony Scaramucci 57 32 Matt Wallace 57 33 Willy Woo 56 34 Will Clemente 56 35 Dan Gambardello 56 36 Alex Becker 56 37 Mia Crypto 55 38 Erik Voorhees 55 39 The Wolf of All Streets 55 40 Ash WSB 55 41 Benjamin Cowen 55 42 TRex Crypto 55 43 Johnny (cryptogodjohn) 55 44 Ran Neuner 54 45 Girl Gone Crypto 54 46 Pentosh1 54 47 Crypto Ape 54 48 Barby Crypto 54 49 Itsallrisky 54 50 Aleksandra Huk 54

One caveat is that Crowdsense opted to exclude the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban in this list, as where their crypto influence starts and ends are “hard to understand.”

There are countless other celebrities and online influencers that regularly dabble in cryptocurrency, as evidenced by the Save the Kids scandal involving several FaZe Clan members, but this list highlights those who focus solely on the crypto space.

How many of them do you follow?