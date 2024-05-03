​​Tim Cook drops hints about Apple’s generative AI plans  

Apple’s CEO has boasted about the company’s generative AI plans and feels that it has advantages over competitors.

Speaking at an investor call, Apple‘s CEO Tim Cook has once again teased the company’s AI strategy and said that more will be revealed in the months ahead.

Without getting into specifics, Cook said the company is making significant investments in “generative AI.” He also suggested that everything is moving in the right direction and said the company will share “some very exciting things” with its customers soon.

The company is looking to host a launch event next week and is expected to announce new products, including a new OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, a new Apple Pencil 3, and more.

Article continues after ad

Cook, however, suggested that the company might keep the AI plans private during this hardware event. Instead, Apple might use the stage at WWDC – a software-focused event in June – to reveal its AI readiness.

Article continues after ad

The Apple CEO said: “we’re getting into a period of time here where we’re extremely excited like I’m in the edge of my seat literally because next week, we’ve got a product event that we’re excited about. And then just a few weeks thereafter, we’ve got the developers Worldwide Developers Conference coming up and we’ve got some big plans to announce in in both of these events. [pause] From an AI point of view…”

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: @tracminhvu/Apple

This is not the first time Cook has casually dropped hints about using generative AI in its upcoming products. The company is reportedly in talks with both Google and OpenAI to use Gemini, ChatGPT, or both in iOS 18.

While Apple will not be the first smartphone or hardware brand to infuse AI powers into its products, Google and Samsung have already introduced various features for their smartphones and tablets that use AI. However, Tim Cook has already declared that Apple would “break new ground” on generative AI in 2024 – so we will just have to wait and see what is in store.

Article continues after ad