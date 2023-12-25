Tile Mate Essentials Bluetooth smart trackers are selling at their cheapest on Amazon

Tile Mate Essentials will prevent you from losing your luggage, phone, remotes, and wallet. Grab them now.

The Time Mate Essentials, a pack of four Bluetooth trackers, is now selling at their cheapest price on Amazon. The bundle is available at a massive discount of over 39 percent.

Usually available for $79.90, this combo pack is now selling at a discount of $38, bringing the effective price to below $50. Grab this steal deal to ensure your valuables are not easily stolen or lost.

Keep track of your valuables

While Bluetooth trackers might sound like an additional accessory you’re forced to carry, they come in handy when disaster strikes. Though no one wants to misplace their valuables, Tile’s Bluetooth trackers might not help you from losing them, but they are excellent at locating them when lost.

These nifty gadgets can save you from many headaches as they offer a seamless and convenient way to keep track of your daily essentials, including your car and home keys, wallet, remotes, and more.

Tile

The Tile Mate Essentials consists of four trackers – two Tile Mates trackers, one Tile Slim, and one Tile Sticker. The Tile Slim is slim enough to slide in your wallet or card holder, while the trackers can be easily attached to a keychain or a backpack. The sticker is ideal for devices like a TV remote or a game controller.

Once attached, these AirTag alternatives can be tracked using the Tile App, which is available for download from the App stores. These smart Bluetooth trackers have a Bluetooth range of 250 meters and are waterproof to up to 20 feet, so even if you drop the keys in a puddle, the tracker will help you locate them quickly.

While the Tile Trackers come with a non-replaceable battery and a downer, the built-in battery lasts over three years.

