TikToker surprises fans with $5,000 custom PC giveaway

Popular TikToker Mattykay has surprised his fans with a $5,000 custom gaming PC giveaway just in time for Christmas, and fans are excited.

Just like every social media platform, there are different communities on TikTok that bond together to share the same interests.

BookTok is one of the more prominent areas of the site, but for the more tech-interested side of users, there is TechTok.

With 2.2 million followers, Mattykay is one of the most popular — and he’s just surprised his viewers with a $5,000 custom gaming PC giveaway.

Mattykay surprises followers with $5,000 giveaway

Matty announced in a video on December 19 that Vyral, a custom PC building company, is going to be sending him a $5,000 gaming PC — and wants to send an identical one to one of his followers.

The last time Matty decided to giveaway a PC, it was a $1,600 custom build that got him to 100,000 YouTube subscribers in less than a day.

But what kind of specs makes up a $5,000 PC build? Dexerto reached out to Matty ahead of the official giveaway post and he shared the specs with us.

On top of that, it’s been branded as “Mattykay’s Snowwhite build.“

Case: Lian Li x Vyral CLEARVIEW 011 XL

Processor: Intel i7 13700k

CPU Cooler: NZXT Z73 AIO with Artic MX-4 thermal paste

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 custom wrapped in white

Motherboard: Gigabyte z690 Aero D

Ram: Corsair 32GB DDR5 5600MHz

Storage: Kingston 2TB M.2 SSD

Power Supply: MSI MPG 1000W Gold Gen 3 Power Supply

To make the build even more unique, Vyral has removed the bar separating the front and side panels on the 011 giving customers an unobstructed way to view their brand-new PC.

It also features a custom LCD screen inside the case as well as Lian Li’s SL120 Unifans and Strimer v2 custom PSU cables.

The white aesthetic really matches Matty’s current PC setup, making it the perfect complement to his content and one of his followers will have the chance to win one just like it as soon as he posts the official giveaway video.

