TikToker FallenFoe partners with PC builders Vyral for limited mousepad drop

Tech-TikToker FallenFoe has partnered with PC building company Vyral for two limited-edition mousepad designs and they are gorgeous.

Across TikTok, Twitch, and many other social media sites you’ll find almost a constant stream of popular content creators partnering up with a brand for promotion.

Sometimes, those brands and creators work together to create a co-branded product, like we saw with TikToker Mattykay’s Snowwhite XL pc build from Vyral.

Now, PC building company Vyral has partnered up with Tech-TikToker FallenFoe for two limited-edition mousepads.

FallenFoe and Vyral partner for car-focused mousepads

Revealed in a post on X by both FallenFoe and Vyral, the two brands showed off two absolutely gorgeous designs.

Both mousepads are 900mm x 400mm x 4mm, and feature a stitched edge to limit any fraying.

The “FallenFoe Rim” Mousepad has the Vyral logo on the right side of the cream-colored mat, and showcases a rim on the left side that has FallenFoes name on it.

The “FallenFoe Car” mousepad is black with white in the design, and the blueprint-esque design is our favorite by far. On this one, the Vyral logo is in the bottom right corner while Fallen’s is placed neatly in the top right.

Both designs should be super easy to coordinate with your setup as they’re made from basic colors, but will stand out from your usual topographic design that other companies are going for.

They’re available for preorder from Vyral’s website until November 1, 2023, and will ship within two months after that date.

For more tech news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.