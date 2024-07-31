60 TikTok staff hospitalized after mass food poisoning

TikTok workers at the Singapore headquarters have been struck by food poisoning. The incident affected around 60 people, leaving 57 hospitalized.

Parent company ByteDance has begun its own internal investigation. The mass food poisoning involved sending 17 ambulances to ferry people to the hospital.

A ByteDance spokesperson published a statement: “We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees…

“We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this.”

Article continues after ad

It was originally reported that only 41 people were taken in. The number appears to have been revised since the incident.

AFP

As a precaution, South China Morning Post reports that ByteDance has closed the office buffet. In an employee announcement, the TikTok owners said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and are working closely with local authorities and caterers to identify the cause as soon as possible.”

ByteDance is offering ongoing medical help for those who need it too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Local outlet The Straits Times reports that the Singapore Food Agency and Ministry of Health are also investigating.

In a joint statement, both government branches said: “Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices.”

The Straits Times also points out that some staff were unaware of the incident. One staffer thought it was a potential fire.

Article continues after ad

However, this is now the second major food poisoning incident in Singapore in a week. Between July 23 and 24, 165 SCDF personnel were hit with the bug. None of the officers were hospitalized.