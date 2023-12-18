TikTok makes tablet & foldable experience even better with new update

TikTok has just updated their mobile app to include a sizable improvement to the experience for both tablet and foldable users.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has become the most popular short-form video focused social media app with over a billion monthly users worldwide.

The company has almost perfected their iOS and Android apps for regular sized phone screens, but many have voiced issues with the experience on devices like the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

On December 18, 2023, TikTok announced an update that brings a sizable improvement to the app for big screens.

In a blog post, TikTok detailed a few of the major changes that they’ve made to the app. Before the update, the app on bigger screens was just an upscaled version of the existing version which made videos appear quite blurry.

Luckily, they’ve fixed it as the new app has a “more refined video feed” that showcases content with “enhanced clarity.”

The app has brought the same top and bottom bars that you can find on the iPhone to the bigger screen, making the job as generally browsing on the app much more smooth than compared to before.

Possibly the biggest part of the update is that TikTok now allows for landscape mode viewing, meaning you can turn your iPad or Pixel Fold sideways and still be able to enjoy the app without any loss in quality.

As foldables continue to grow in popularity, it’s great that TikTok has made these changes preemptively.

Apple may not be looking at a foldable device just yet, but the likes of Google, Samsung, and One Plus have taken over with their foldable Android devices.

For more TikTok news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.