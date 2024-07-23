TikTok Lite accused of putting a billion users at risk with “double-standard” security

TikTok Lite lacks basic protections that are available on the normal TikTok app, including content labels for graphic, AI-generated, misinformation, and dangerous acts videos, claims a report. The absence of these features is said to have potentially dangerous consequences.

TikTok Lite is a smaller and less resource-hungry version of TikTok. It is an app that is meant to be for emerging markets in continents like South America, Asia, and Africa.

A Mozilla report claimed the app has several discrepancies that could have dangerous consequences in the context of elections and public health.

Article continues after ad

The app, which Mozilla says has over a billion users, provides no warning labels for potentially harmful content, such as dangerous prank videos.

Mozilla

The regular TikTok app affixes such content with a “dangerous acts” label, cautioning viewers with a disclaimer stating, “The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt.”

The report also found that TikTok Lite fails to add labels to graphic content, health and elections-related misinformation, and AI-generated content. All these are labeled on the TikTok app.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mozilla researchers further noted that compared to the original version, TikTok Lite lacks controls such as the ability to filter offensive content and unwanted keywords, as well as screen management tools that can mitigate app addiction. TikTok did not immediately respond to Dexerto’s request for comment.

“Our findings are concerning, and reinforce patterns of double-standard. Technology platforms have a history of neglecting users outside of the US and EU, where there is markedly less potential for constraining regulation and enforcement,” noted the report.

Article continues after ad

Mozilla’s report is based on a comparative analysis of TikTok Lite and the main TikTok app. The authors reviewed over 120 videos and used screenshots to document the differences between the two apps.