This solar-powered hat lets you wear your power bank on your head

Tech brand EcoFlow has released a wearable solar panel sun hat, which uses the power of the sun to charge your favorite devices.

Wearable tech isn’t entirely new. For years now, the biggest names in the business have been developing everything. From the latest smartwatches, and now even smart rings — all so we can wear our favorite tech on our sleeve, literally.

EcoFlow has taken this one step further with its new solar-powered hat. This floppy sun hat, can not only block out the sun’s rays but can actually utilize them to charge your smartphone and other compact devices.

More widely known for its range of portable power banks, EcoFlow has released the ‘Power Hat’, essentially a power bank you can wear on your head.

As reported by The Verge, the hat is equipped with ultra-lightweight solar panels made from a thin material known as passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) monocrystalline silicon.

These solar panels are set at a 360-degree angle to “ensure optimal sunlight” exposure without the need for adjustments, unlike other run-of-the-mill solar panels.

The panels are equipped with USB-A and USB-C connectors on the underside of the hat, compatible with neck fans, Bluetooth headphones, and, of course, smartphones.

EcoFlow

According to EcoFlow, so long as your smartphone has a battery capacity of 400mAh, it can charge in “in as fast as 3-4 hours” when connected via one of these ports.

Luckily, this entire setup won’t weigh you down. According to EcoFlow, the Power Hat only weighs around 370g altogether, even though it can charge two devices at the same time.

The solar-powered hat can also be folded up to make it easier to carry. This, paired with its IP65-certified waterproof and dustproof rating, likely makes it ideal for those who love camping or regular trips to the beach.

The EcoFlow Power Hat comes in two sizes, M to L and L-XL. If they’re too loose a fit, every hat is also integrated with an adjustable hook-and-loop design, so make it fit more snuggly.

Pre-orders for both sizes of the solar-powered hat are available from August 1 to August 31, 2024, for $79. They won’t be available in time for the summer, as they’re expected to begin shipping in mid-September.