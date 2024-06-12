This new phone is built to break your social media addiction

Minimalist phone manufacturer Light has announced a new device called the Light Phone 3, designed to help you break your social media addiction. The upcoming device is built to be a simpler, less alluring smartphone for when you want to check things out without any addictive apps.

Feature phones (also called dumbphones) couldn’t do much besides make calls and send texts. That’s why smartphones have become so popular – letting you browse social media, play games, and watch videos. Now dumbphones, such as the Light Phone 3, are making a comeback.

The Light Phone 3 is the newest model in Light’s minimalist phone series. It has a simple black-and-white 3.92-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 1,240, which helps save on battery life.

This version comes with new features like NFC, GPS, 5G, a fingerprint reader, eSIM, USB-C, and a 1,800mAh battery.

Even though it’s considered a “dumbphone,” it still has a lot to offer. The Light Phone 3 includes a phone, alarm, timer, calculator, calendar, contacts, navigation, notes, voice memo, hotspot support, and an audio player. It even has cameras with a two-step shutter button, like those found in real cameras.

The Light Phone doesn’t make you sacrifice the useful parts of modern smartphone technology. Instead, it lets you avoid the aspects you might want to skip—like social media apps, news, and the constant pull of a web browser. There’s no Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, games, or anything to keep you distracted.

The smartphone doesn’t come cheap though. The official MSRP sits at a whopping $799— nearly the same as the iPhone 15, Galaxy S24, or the OnePlus 12. The new phone is up for preorder now, and it’ll ship next January.