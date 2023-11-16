This killer Apple’s Vision Pro feature has already been unlocked by VR headsets

Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro VR headset hasn’t even been launched yet, but there is already a way to experience one of its advertised features – spatial video.

Only a few days ago Apple launched a 3D video capture system it referred to as ‘Spatial Video’ in the Beta version of iOS 17.2. This feature enabled the iPhone 15 Pro to record a form of 3D stereoscopic video. These videos are intended to be viewed using the Apple Vision Pro headset, but VR users can get a peek at this feature before the Vision Pro has even launched.

Since Apple shared the specifications of the Apple HEVC Stereo Video Profile, the standards that it used to create its spatial video, another developer was able to create an app that converted the videos into a format viewable by the Meta Quest, HTC Vive, or indeed any other VR headset like the Pimax Crystal.

Getting a glimpse of Apple’s killer app

In order to perform the conversion, you will need an iPhone 15 and access to ‘TestFlight’ Apple’s early access hub for apps that are still in development. The app itself is called Spatialify, and once it has been installed, you simply choose the relevant Spatial Video and tap ‘convert to full side-by-side’. This file can then be transferred to a PC or Mac and from there to a headset.

Apple

For PC VR headsets such as the Pimax Crystal or HTC Vive, you can use apps such as Virtual Desktop Classic or any software that supports viewing SBS 3D videos. Standalone headset users will first need to transfer the file to the headset via USB, then by using a File Management app such as the Files app on Meta Quest, open the file. Then tap the ‘2D’ icon in the bottom right and select ‘3D side-by-side’ in order to view the files.

UploadVR reports good results from using this process to view test clips uploaded by iPhone 15 Pro users and notes that the 3D quality is excellent for a non-specialized device.

Rumors persist that the upcoming iPhone 16 might also come equipped with the ability to make spatial video, so there is time yet for this to become Apple’s latest market-dominating killer app.