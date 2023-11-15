This keyboard could be the Wooting alternative you’ve been waiting for

The Arbiter Studio Polar 65 has been officially revealed, and it could be a viable Wooting alternative, without hurting your wallet, and it’s packed with premium features.

Gaming keyboards are having a bit of a moment, from brands making high-end boards that sound and feel excellent, to the custom community releasing wild boutique products that might as well be unobtanium for most people.

But, there’s another type of gaming keyboard emerging. Rapid, analog boards that drastically improve performance thanks to an adjustable sensitivity. Wooting was the first to develop the tech, which has since been adopted by the likes of Razer, Steelseries, Corsair, and Higround.

Now, a new competitor has entered the ring. From Arbiter Studio, the Polar 65 looks to bring rapid trigger tech in a premium chassis for $150 pre-assembled.

For your cash, you’ll be getting lubed-up Fuji Hall Effect switches, in addition to a premium CNC’d Aluminum frame, and adorned with PBT keycaps as well as lubed switches and stabilizers. It all makes for a compelling package at $150.

Could this be the Wooting competitor we’re waiting for?

Right now, Wooting cannot be beaten. The 60HE still remains king of the hall-effect analog keyboards that we’ve tested, and competitors like the Higround Performance keyboard failed to impress us. So, that’s why, looking at the spec sheets, the Polar 65 could be the board we’ve been waiting for.

Bundled with heaps of premium trimmings, it costs less than the Higround competitor and is $25 less than the 60HE itself. It even has IP54 resistance on the PCB, so you won’t immediately ruin your board if you accidentally splash some water on it.

It all makes for a very exciting-looking product, but we will just have to wait and test the board for ourselves to see if it matches up to the incredible gold standard that Wooting has created in the hotly contested gaming keyboard arena.