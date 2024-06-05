This custom Steam Deck Star Wars pinball machine is out of this world

This custom Star Wars pinball machine looks almost like the real thing, but it’s actually powered by the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck continues to be used in ingenious ways. Even well into the third year of its lifespan, the Valve handheld has been spotted doing anything from running vehicles intended to traverse the moon, to controlling droids at Disneyland.

The Steam Deck’s star-studded adventures don’t stop there, as now the handheld has been spotted controlling a custom Star Wars pinball machine.