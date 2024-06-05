Tech

This custom Steam Deck Star Wars pinball machine is out of this world

Rosalie Newcombe
Image from Pexels.com by Vladimir Srajber in the background, with a Steam Deck on top displaying a screenshot of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi from Pinball FX3.Disney/Valve/Pexels.com

This custom Star Wars pinball machine looks almost like the real thing, but it’s actually powered by the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck continues to be used in ingenious ways. Even well into the third year of its lifespan, the Valve handheld has been spotted doing anything from running vehicles intended to traverse the moon, to controlling droids at Disneyland.

The Steam Deck’s star-studded adventures don’t stop there, as now the handheld has been spotted controlling a custom Star Wars pinball machine.

The stellar custom pinball machine was shared in all its Star Wars glory on the r/SteamDeck subreddit. At first glance, the cabinet looks not unlike the ones you’d expect to find in your local retro arcade.

However, the custom-made cabinet cleverly uses a Steam Deck to display the high score screen, typically presented on a dot-matrix display on authentic cabinets.

The playfield of the pinball machine is also made up of a display. All the flippers and Star Wars-themed parts of the inside of the cabinet are the Steam Deck running the Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi board from the Pinball FX3 game series.

User Outside_Novel2571 discovered the custom-made cabinet on the Facebook Marketplace, where it’s up for sale. While the price of the pinball machine wasn’t shared, it’s likely not going to come cheap.

The Steam Deck alone, which appears to be an LCD model, costs $399. All the hand-made details, from the Steam logo between the dual-speaker setup, to custom-placed push buttons and displays, will likely drive up the asking price.

However, with official Star Wars pinball machines being priced upwards of $5,499 on sites like The Pinball Company, this custom Star Wars cabinet looks to be a bargain. Especially if the capable Steam Deck comes with it.
