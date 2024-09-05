This custom PS5 is what Warhammer dreams are made of & it can be yours

A collective of artists has created a custom-painted Space Marine 2 PlayStation 5 and it can be yours.

Leaks and rumors surrounding the prophesied PlayStation Pro 5 have been gearing up for months now. Even with no official word from Sony, fans are eager to get a glimpse of the upgraded console.

In the meantime, the PS5 has had a custom upgrade of its own. To celebrate the launch of Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, Focus Entertainment is giving away a custom-painted PlayStation 5, that looks good enough to be blessed by the Emperor.

Posted on the official Focus Entertainment X/Twitter account, the stunning Sony console looks worthy of a Games Workshop shop display. Both the PS5 and its DualSense controller, have received their own power armor, with blue and gold accents.

Just like the detailed bases found on actual Warhammer miniatures, the PS5 also sits amongst gorgeously painted rubble and debris. The intricate craftmanship looks straight out of the upcoming game.

The Space Marine 2 PS5 was created by artist collective Kryptide Production, who supplied Focus Entertainment with the custom console.

The collective of freelance artists also created an equally stunning custom-painted Xbox Series X, which also comes with its own matching custom wireless Xbox controller.

Since 2022, Kryptide Production has created stunning custom consoles and controllers from their Belgium-based workshop.

As seen on their website, the collective has created custom consoles based on Skull and Bones, Vampire: The Masquerade, and even The Lord of the Rings Gollum.

With the high levels of detail, companies like Ubisoft, Bethesda, and Bandai Namco among others have entrusted the collective to create gorgeous custom consoles. So it’s no wonder they caught the eye of Focus Entertainment too.

Kryptide Production

If you want the Space Marine 2 PS5 in your gaming arsenal, you can enter the Focus Entertainment Sweepstakes by following their account on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or Bluesky.

Additionally, you will need to like and share the sweepstakes post on one of those social media sites, as well as reply with #SpaceMarine2, to be in with a chance to win.