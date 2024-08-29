There’s now an official Barbie phone & it’s intoxicatingly pink

Nokia phone maker HMD has partnered up with Mattel to release an official Barbie phone that forgoes apps for a pink retro aesthetic.

It’s been over a year since the Barbie movie was released in theatres. The film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office.

Now, the brand is entering the tech world — with an official Barbie-themed flip phone.

The upcoming phone is the result of a team-up between Mattel and Human Mobile Devices (HMD). The two companies designed the retro-inspired phone to bring a “burst of nostalgia and a splash of glam” to the current mobile market.

The adorably cute pink device doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some of the best Android phones. Instead, it can only make phone calls or texts, just like the flip phones it’s inspired by.

Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Official at HMD stated, “In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops. This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.”



Barbie’s iconic self is found in every inch of the phone. Besides the pink color, the phone comes with two alternative cases, one with a shooting heart design, and the other with some colorful swirls based on the Total Hair Barbie doll from the early 90s.

Mattel/HMD

There’s even an included phone strap featuring tiny adorable Barbie-colored charms, including a roller skate, ice cream, and a set of stickers to decorate them.

If that’s not enough Barbie goodness, the phone also greets you with an energic “Hi Barbie” boot-up sound every time you turn it on.

Barbie Y2K

The pocket-sized phone can also be used for selfies, but there’s no front-facing camera to be found. Instead, the phone has a 5MP rear-facing camera with flash, so you can take “authentic Y2K style images.”

While there are no social media apps to be seen, instead of doom-scrolling on X/Twitter, the phone has a Barbie-themed UI, including a series of wallpapers and icons.

Mattel/HMD

Even the classic mobile game Snake is back as “Malibu Snake”, which harkens back to the days of the Nokia 3310.

If you’re a huge fan of retro and cute-inspired tech, or Barbie herself, you won’t have to wait long for the HMD Barbie Phone. Pre-orders will begin on September 23 for the phone on the HMD website.

The intoxicatingly pink flip phone is just for US customers for the time being and works on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon wireless networks.



However, the good news is that it only costs $129 — even cheaper than your average Barbie Dreamhouse. Just remember, it’s not going to be a replacement for your iPhone.