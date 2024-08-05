The Blackberry is back with new Raspberry Pi mod

A new Raspberry Pi mod has been revealed, with this one bringing back the classic Blackberry.

Over on Github, user ZitaoTech has created a new “handheld Linux terminal”. At the heart of it is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, giving it Wi-Fi and a whopping 512GB of RAM.

It’s not really designed for much outside of light workloads, but he’s also designed a version to support emulators.

The project incorporates Zitao’s other Blackberry-inspired project. Over on their YouTube channel – and store – you can find the first Blackberry projects. This converted the classic keyboard into USB-C and wireless keyboards, able to be incorporated into any setup.

Everything works on the keyboard as expected. Even the little thumb nub can be used as a mouse. It’s powered by another Raspberry Pi chip, the RP2040 usually found on the Pico microcontroller.

Often RP2040 keyboards will use QMK. This firmware allows you to remap buttons to specific keyboard keys. However, this uses VIAL, a fork of QMK, but is functionally the same.

As cool as the design is, users on Hacker News are a little concerned about the battery.

It’s powered by two Nokia BL-5C batteries. These work in tandem, so if you need to replace one mid-usage, it’s possible. However, Hacker News users are worried that could turn into a fire hazard.

The schematics of the full device indicate that both batteries aren’t being treated as a singular unit. Users believe that if you were to remove one for a new one, it could cause a tonne of issues for the batteries.

“This seems really sketchy. If you plug in two batteries that are not at the same state of charge, then you’re going to get a very large current flowing from the higher-voltage battery to the lower-voltage one. [It will] probably significantly [exceed] the batteries’ rated current limits,” one user said.

They continued, “At best this wastes a lot of power and generates a lot of heat, and at worst it could be a fire hazard.”

Others also chimed in, pointing out that the hardware’s current setup for battery power isn’t the best way to do it.

Despite the concerns, plenty of people are excited by the concept. Some in the Hacker News thread have even put themselves on the waiting list.

Zitao is currently selling the Hackberry Pi, along with the keyboards over on Tindie. It’ll cost you $126.88, or up to $45 for the keyboard alone.