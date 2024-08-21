The #1 anime of all time just got a gorgeous custom PC & it can be yours

Starforge Systems continues its anime collab streak with the Frieren Beyond Journey’s End limited edition PC.

Starforge Systems has been knocking it out of the park with steady releases of anime limited edition PCs and cases this year.

The OTK & Moistcr1TiKaL-owned brand already brought back the iconic Gloomy Bear anime mascot. It had an adorable pink pre-built PC, desk pad, and a range of matching wall art for your gaming setup.



Now, the highest-rated anime series of all time (according to MyAnimeList), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is getting its own Starforge treatment — with a stunning PC, case, and accessories.

The ‘Fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ collab’s main attraction is the stunning Lian Li 011 EVO RGB case in white, which is available as a pre-built, or an individual case.

The custom UV-printed PC case features Frieren, Fern, and Stark enjoying a moment’s rest, stunningly custom-printed on the glass of the case.

Alone, this design makes it worthy of the incredible anime it’s based on. But Starforge went all out to include Frieran and her old companions, Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen on the opposite side to bring on the feels.

Stargorge has also included one of their iconic Platelights in the case, featuring key art from the hit anime series.

Starforge Systems

Not only does the PC look the part, but the pre-build version is loaded up with an AMD XFX RX 7800 XT graphics card in white, and paired with an Intel i5-13600KF processor.



To keep the white fantasy theme going, the PC also comes with 32GB of DDR-600 RAM in white, and plenty of specs to re-watch the anime series on Crunchyroll, while playing games like Modern Warfare II or AC: Valhalla.

If you’re confident about your building skills, you can grab the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Case Bundle, which includes not just the case, but a choice of seven Frieren-themed desk mats and six 12×18 pieces of acrylic wall art for $399.99.

Each high-resolution printed desk mat features charming artwork from the series, including one of Frieren iconically getting herself eaten by a mimic chest.

Starforge Systems

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End PC Bundle also comes with its own ‘New Party’ desk mat. This 900 x 400mm mat replicates the stunning art from the case and is included in the $2,199.99 price point.

If that’s not enough Frieren in your setup, the PC bundle also includes swappable acrylic artwork for the Starforge Platelight.

Waiting for the anime to return is long enough, so luckily the entire Fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Starforge collab is available right now from the Starforge System’s website.

This includes desk mats, acrylic wall art, and platelights, which can be bought for $39.99, $49.99, and $39.99 respectively, if you already have a stunning anime PC to call your own.