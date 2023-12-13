Tesla’s new Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot can now dance and much more

The second-generation Tesla robot Optimus Gen 2 showed off its impressive moves in a video shared by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s Tesla brand is known for its modern electric cars; however, one of the most exciting products that the company also makes is humanoid robots.

Tesla has just unveiled its latest Optimus Gen 2, which can replicate many tasks that humans can perform. This new robot has new and improved sensors and is at least 10 kilograms lighter than its predecessor.

It now has a 2-DoF actuated neck and custom-designed actuators and sensors, allowing it to walk 30% faster than the previous Tesla Bot.

This human-like robot from Tesla has better control of its body than the early prototype we saw at the Tesla AI Day last year. Heck, it can now even do squats without complaining or getting tired.

Tesla

The Optimus Gen 2 is a much more refined robot that can move its arms, wrists, and fingers freely thanks to the brand-new hands equipped with 11 DoF sensors. And, unlike even some humans, the Optimus Gen 2’s tactile-sensing fingers can now handle delicate food items like eggs without breaking them.

The teaser video shared by Tesla proudly shows off the first Tesla bot, Bumblebee, and the Optimus Gen 1, apart from showing off the new robots effortlessly shaking a leg or two.

Optimus Gen 2 isn’t alone, but the future is impressive

Meanwhile, opinions about robots are constantly divided, thanks to various sci-fi movies that have shown them in bad light. However, the evolution of humanoid robots is inevitable.

Such robots are expected to accompany people who need assistance, and what Tesla has achieved in such a short time is commendable.

That said, the Optimus Gen 2 is still far behind other robots, for example, Boston Dynamics Atlas or the dog-shaped Spot. However, it’s the real-world usage, like doing work deemed dangerous for humans or helping in disaster recovery and more, that will make the world take notice of these robots. Till then, they’re mere bots like the one that keeps bugging you on X.