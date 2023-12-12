Tesla still threatening lawsuits against anyone trying to sell their Cybertruck

A clause that threatens Cybertruck owners with a lawsuit if they try and sell their Cybertruck has been sneakily added back into terms and conditions.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has seen a tumultuous launch, with a man arrested for an alleged threat against the launch event, and widespread skepticism about the build quality and overall safety of the Cybertruck. Now a clause that says owners are restricted from selling on their Cybertruck has appeared in the terms and conditions of Tesla’s Motor Vehicle Order Agreement, with a threat of a lawsuit for those who fail to comply.

Article continues after ad

The lawsuit clause was first reported by Ars Technica a month ago, and the significant pushback appeared to make Tesla change its mind and remove the clause. Those who ordered the limited edition Foundation Series of Cybertruck say that the cause is still present in the paperwork they received from Tesla.

Article continues after ad

Lawsuit clause added back to terms & conditions

The terms and conditions specify that Cybertruck owners must offer the vehicle back to Tesla at a reduced price before engaging in any attempt to sell the vehicle within one year of delivery. The owner may only sell the vehicle if Tesla declines to buy back the Cybertruck, and even then, Tesla must provide written consent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Specifically, the clause included this wording: “You agree that in the event you breach this provision, or Tesla has a reasonable belief that you are about to breach this provision, Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you for $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles.”

Article continues after ad

Cybertrucks cost upwards of $100,000, and those reserving a Cybertruck had to pay additional fees such as a $250 order fee and a $100 reservation fee. Several members of the Cybertruck buyers forum have reported receiving a version of the Terms and Conditions containing the lawsuit clause, despite being deleted from the publicly available version on the Tesla website.