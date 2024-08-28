Tecno unveils triple-folding phone & it’s extremely thin

The race to release the first triple-foldable phone is heating up as Tecno joins the list of brands readying next-gen foldable devices.

While Samsung holds the pole position in global foldable smartphone sales, other brands are leading in innovation. We recently heard about Huawei preparing the first-ever tri-fold smartphone for a launch, and now Tecno has unveiled its triple folding concept device.

Compared to current book-styled foldable phones with up to 8-inch displays, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 transforms into a massive 10-inch tablet when unfolded.

Tecno claims that the Phantom Ultimate 2 is the thinnest among all triple-folding phones, despite not having seen one in the wild yet.

The phone measures 11.1mm, which is only slightly thicker than the leading foldable phones from Samsung and Google.

While Tecno hasn’t shared all the technical specifications of the device, it did mention that the battery is just 0.25 millimeters thick, which aids in keeping the phone light and thin.

The company also claims that the hinges have been tested to withstand 300,000 folds.

The Phantom Ultimate 2 has a 6.48-inch display when folded. When unfolded, the 3K OLED panel becomes a 10-inch tablet with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Thanks to the two hinges that fold in opposite directions, the phone folds into three equal halves and doesn’t require an additional external display.











Tecno has also showcased various use cases for the dual hinges on this phone. It can be used as a laptop with two halves as the display, while the third can be used for keyboard input. Similarly, the tent mode can be helpful for watching movies or taking notes during a call.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a triple-folding phone. While Samsung won a patent for tri-fold and rollable display technology in April this year, Huawei’s triple-foldable phone will start retailing in September.

Though this triple-foldable phone from Tecno promises to put a large tablet in your pocket, there is no guarantee that it will make its way to retail.



However, the concept demonstrates the potential future of mobile devices, pushing the boundaries of screen size and portability.

