Study reveals that OLED TVs could help you sleep better

While OLED TVs offer a premium viewing experience, a new study has showcased that they could also make you sleep soundly.

We all know that watching TV for extended hours can cause eyestrain, but a new report says that consuming content on an OLED TV can be beneficial for sleep.

A clinical study conducted with Kookmin University researchers, in collaboration with LG Display, was conducted on 40 adult men and women to monitor the level of Melatonin while watching the same content on either LCD or OLED TVs.

Melatonin is a hormone that the body produces naturally, and while it doesn’t make you sleep, its increased levels in the evening put you into a state of quiet wakefulness that helps promote sleep.

This research claims that viewers watching OLED TVs experienced an 8.1% increase in melatonin secretion over two hours, compared to a 2.7% decrease for LCD TV viewers.

According to the study, blue light emitted from displays is known to disturb melatonin secretion, potentially leading to sleep disorders. “LCD panels emit 70-80% blue light due to their continuous reliance on a strong backlight, compared with just 36% blue light from OLED TV panels,” says the research.

Prolonged exposure to blue lights emitted from digital devices can “damage retinal cells and cause vision problems such as age-related macular degeneration. It can also contribute to cataracts, eye cancer, and growths on the clear covering over the white part of the eye,” a study by UC Davis Medical Center explained.

Moreover, the Kookmin University research also says that watching content on OLED TV can make you feel comfortable and better. “In addition to minimizing the negative impact on melatonin secretion during viewing time, OLED TVs have shown to be effective in maintaining viewers’ healthy sleep patterns through greater activation of their parasympathetic nerves, which are responsible for feelings of comfort,” said Prof. Kim Chang-wook, who led the team of researchers.