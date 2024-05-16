Tech

Student makes typewriter that lets you write on toast

Rosalie Newcombe
Photo of the Toaster-Typewriter by Ritika Kedia from creativeapplications.netcreativeapplications.net

A student of the Parsons School of Design in New York has invented a ‘Toaster-Typewriter’ as a part of their thesis research project.

The legacy of the typewriter is still being kept alive, down to the QWERTY layout keyboards we use, or the typewriter-style keyboards released by brands like Logitech. Even vintage-style typewriters are still being sold on sites like Amazon to this day.

One student has taken the classic typewriter of old and put a unique spin on it. Ritika Kedia, a student at Parsons School for Design in New York, took a 50-year-old typewriter, and a $15 toaster to create ‘the Toaster-Typewriter’ which allows you to type burned-in messages on a piece of toast.

Spotted by Hackster.io, the Toaster-Typewriter project is part of Ritika’s thesis research for BFA Product Design. The entire project was completed over 15 weeks, with the actual engineering of the toaster-typewriter itself, according to the student’s website, taking eight weeks.

Ritika explained, “This 15-week-long investigation attempts to understand humor’s role in design and creates futures where humor is embedded in our everyday objects and technologies. The machine, The Toaster-Typewriter is the first iteration of what technology with a sense of humor can look like.”

Over the process of those eight weeks, Ritika took apart a 50-year-old typewriter, discovered in a junkyard in Brooklyn, and removed any dirt and access rust through its time spent abandoned. This, alongside the budget toaster bought in Target, was reverse-engineered, to remove any materials not needed for the bizarre, yet inventive toaster-typewriter project.

The student then worked closely with electrical engineers from Hack Manhattan to develop the method of how the typewriter would burn letters onto bread. This process involved conductive copper wire shaped into alphabetical letters, attached to a transformer power adapter. Custom clay letterheads were then added as a layer of protection against any electrocution risks.

The result, as seen in the short clip provided by Creative Applications, reveals Ritika using their brand-new invention to type ‘SOS’ into a piece of toast.

While it won’t replace your gaming keyboard any time soon, the humor intended for the Toaster-Typewriter project is most definitely on full display.

Related Topics

Retro

About The Author

Rosalie Newcombe

Dexerto's Senior Tech Writer. Rosalie is an expert on all things handhelds, and has been picking them up since the original Game Boy, all the way up to the Steam Deck. Before working at Dexerto, they covered all things hardware for PCGamesN and Custom PC. Get in touch via email at rosalie.newcombe@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Anbernic RG35XXSP handheld
Tech
Anbernic’s latest handheld looks exactly like a GBA SP with a modern twist
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Custom Majora's Mask N64 controller
Tech
Modder creates gorgeous custom Zelda-themed N64 controller
Rebecca Hills-Duty
SNES Prototype
Tech
Rare SNES prototype reaches over $6.4m in Japanese auction
Rebecca Hills-Duty
SF6 image with ASCII grip controller
Tech
Street Fighter 6 player shows off skills using rare one-handed retro controller
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech