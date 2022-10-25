SteelSeries & KontrolFreek launch limited-edition MW2 gaming accessories

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

SteelSeries & KontrolFreek have launched their very own Limited-Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gaming accessories, including a keycap, mousepad, and KontrolFreek controller stick extensions.

The long-awaited release of the 2022 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 28, and fans are eager for its release.

MW2’s campaign has been well regarded as one of the best storylines from recent releases, and PS5 users are excited to run the new release at 120 fps.

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek are here to celebrate the launch of the game as well, with limited-edition Keycap, Mousepad, and controller stick extensions.

SteelSeries & KontrolFreek launch limited-edition MW2 products

Inspired by the iconic Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley and Task Force 141, SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have partnered together to give PC and Console gamers some sweet new accessories to enjoy the game with.

The large-sized QCK mousepad from SteelSeries gives players the option between Ghost or the Task Force 141 emblem. Its smaller size allows you to focus on giving yourself plenty of space for mouse movement, as your keyboard isn’t also taking up space on the pad.

Speaking of keyboards, SteelSeries also released a 1 of 1000 limited-edition zinc metal alloy artisan keycap, embossed with a ghost emblem alongside its unique number.

As to not leave out controller players, KontrolFreek has released their performance thumbsticks — complete a Task Force 141 design — with both Dualsense and Xbox Series controller compatibility.

How to buy SteelSeries & KontrolFreek’s MW2 collab

Each of the products is available for purchase straight from the SteelSeries website. Act fast, as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

