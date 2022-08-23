Steelseries announce ‘Arena’ speakers & new microphone

Steelseries has announced its new range, Arena, a line of speakers – the first for the company – as well as an on-ear microphone.

The gaming headset extraordinaire, Steelseries, has begun to expand its range of audio devices with a new line of speakers, dubbed ‘Arena’. They’re being released in a similar fashion to their headsets, with 3, 7, and 9.

Each speaker has its own audience, with the Arena 3 being aimed at the budget-conscious consumer, while the Arena 9 is fully equipped with a full sub-woofer and range of speakers. Steelseries are claiming the Arena 9 to be the world’s ‘first USB 5.1 gaming speaker system’.

Arena 7 fills the sweet spot between all in and too little, offering a 2.1 speaker setup, as well as the subwoofer.

The back of the subwoofer offers the in-out that you’ll need, including optical and AUX. Meanwhile, the speakers only seem to include a port for a headset.

As the speaker has multiple options for connectivity, including optical and Bluetooth, Steelseries are promoting that this can be used pretty much everywhere. However, they don’t list Xbox, but if a direct USB connection doesn’t work, a TV with a 3.5mm will do just fine.

Steelseries Arena 3 speakers

While the 7 and 9 come with full surround sound options, the Arena 3 will cost $129.00 in the US, for two speakers that Steelseries claims will be able to create a full experience. This includes things like footsteps in games such as Call of Duty.

To go along with this new line of speakers, Steelseries is also releasing a 1/3 of a headset, with an on-ear microphone. The Arena Wireless Mic, aimed more at the Arena 7 and 9 users, is a supercardioid microphone. As it’s intended to be used with the speakers blaring in your face, it has noise-canceling capabilities to drown out that noise while you talk. In reality, you’ll be placing this microphone directly in front of you or it won’t pick up your voice properly.