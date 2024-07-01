Steam Deck mod transforms handheld into ultimate Game Boy tribute

Deck Buttons has released a set of Game Boy-inspired Steam Deck buttons that turn your handheld into the ultimate nostalgia-inducing machine.

Whether upgrading the SSD or swapping out the shell for something new and flashy, Steam Deck modders are always pushing the handheld to new heights.

Brands like Deck Buttons exist to supply those modders with a range of accessories to give their Steam Deck that swanky makeover — like with their brand new ‘Gabe Boy’ button set.



Originally designed and announced on the Colored Controllers’ official X/Twitter page, this set of Steam Deck buttons comes with a d-pad, ABXY buttons, replacement Steam, and Quick Access buttons.

Article continues after ad

The d-pad features a raised bump effect the DMG-001 model Game Boy is known for. Meanwhile, the black-and-white color scheme of the ABXY Steam Deck buttons has been replaced with the classic pink-red of the old-school handheld.

Deck Buttons

Not only is the Deck Buttons set a tribute to the classic Nintendo handheld, but it was also designed to pay homage to Valve head honcho Gabe Newell himself.

Article continues after ad

The custom-made Steam and Quick Access buttons, instead of remaining a plain grey, have been replaced with the words ‘Gabe’ and ‘Boy’. Better yet, the ‘Gabe Boy’ text is even using the Game Boy font for that added nostalgia.

Article continues after ad

Deck Buttons

You can pre-order the Game Boy-inspired Steam Deck buttons at the Deck Buttons website for $60. However, they’re only available for a limited time. You’ll have to act fast if you want to give your Steam Deck a Game Boy makeover.

You can always download the ‘Gabe Boy Advance’ startup movie by X/Twitter user XenoScarlet, and keep the Game Boy theme going. While the GBA didn’t have the same iconic buttons as the original Game Boy, the video runs at 90Hz making it ideal for the Steam Deck OLED.