Steam Deck user rigs Meta Quest 3 to stream Armored Core 6 & it’s absolutely glorious

The Meta Quest 3 has been out for less than a week, but one user has found a way to show off remote play using a Steam Deck, and it looks incredible.

Meta has launched its fourth all-in-one VR headset, the Quest 3. While most are getting lost in the various virtual and mixed reality experiences on the Quest 3, some are truly breaking barriers.

In what might be described as our looming mixed reality future, people are connecting their Steam Decks to play games on a giant, floating screen within the Meta Quest 3 itself. This is done over an app called Immersed, which uses the Steam Deck as a host and the Quest 3 as the delivery point.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While mileage might vary for some users, poster Bossbang is enjoying From Software’s hit title, Armored Core 6 on it. The game requires twitch-like reactions in some sections to truly master it, and being able to do that over a remote connection is impressive.

The Meta Quest 3 adds new dimensions to the Steam Deck

What’s more impressive is what the Immersive app is able to extract from the Meta Quest 3. The latest version of the Quest comes with full 1080p color cameras to see out the front. While intended for mixed reality apps and games, it makes for an excellent way to play games on a much bigger screen than you might have in your house.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another user, mrfugglebottom, also demonstrated the streaming capabilities of both pieces of hardware. Again, using a From Software title, Sekiro, they showed off the game being played nearly perfectly across the wireless connection. It even monitored where their fingers were in the real world.

Before either of the other two, one more post cropped up showing the huge projected virtual screen hanging over them as they lay down comfortably in bed. There’s also a small jab at the Xreal Air glasses in there too. Either way, it’s got us excited to try to set this up for ourselves and slink into mixed-reality bliss.

Article continues after ad