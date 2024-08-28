How to setup & use the global resolution feature on Steam Deck

How to setup & use the global resolution feature on Steam DeckDexerto
The beta channel update for Steam Deck has brought a brand-new global resolution feature, and we have all you need to set it up.
The Steam Deck Beta Client has seen a swarm of updates this year. Everything from the introduction to the highly-requested game recording feature to the introduction of new ways to show off who’s using the iconic Valve handheld.
While Valve continues to roll out updates for the handheld, a brand-new global game resolution feature has been added. Instead of manually setting the resolution for every game you play, you can now set a default resolution.
This new game resolution feature won’t automatically be available to everyone. To get it rolling you need to be running the beta version of SteamOS on your deck but luckily, we have you covered to get that set up.
How to change Global Game Resolution
- Turn on the Steam Deck
- Press the ‘Steam’ button
- Navigate to Settings
- Scroll down to Display
- Navigate to ‘Advanced’
- Under ‘Maximum Game Resolution’ select the new default resolution
To change the game resolution on Steam Deck, first press the ‘Steam’ button and navigate to the handheld’s system settings. From here, navigate to the ‘display option and scroll down to the bottom of the available display settings options.
If you downloaded the latest beta channel update for your Steam Deck, the brand-new game resolution option will be available for you. From here, select the dropdown menu next to ‘maximum game resolution’ and pick your preferred resolution for every game you play.
As it stands, you can already change the resolution of your Steam Deck games through each title’s own settings. However, this new global game resolution feature is especially helpful for those who prefer to play the Steam Deck docked and at a higher resolution.
We recommend restarting your Steam Deck after you change the default resolution, just to ensure no issues going forward.
How to sign up for the Steam Deck Beta Client
- Press the ‘Steam’ button
- Scroll to System
- Under ‘Beta Participation’ select ‘Beta’
- Restart Steam Deck
If you’ve already signed up for beta participation, you can access the August 22 2024 update by selecting the ‘Steam’ button, followed by Settings > System > Updates > Apply.
Otherwise, you can sign up for your Steam Deck to receive the beta channel updates by navigating through the handheld’s system settings.
Under the ‘beta participation’ sub-header, select ‘beta’ from the list, and from now on you will gain access to the latest beta updates to SteamOS.
Keep in mind, as the name suggests, a lot of the updates and features under the beta participation aren’t fully realized. As a result, your Steam Deck may experience the occasional system issues, or some newly introduced features won’t always function as intended.
You are free to opt out of the beta client version of SteamOS and resort back to the ‘stable’ version at any time. The process for this is the same as above, just select ‘stable’ from the dropdown menu instead.
