How to setup & use the global resolution feature on Steam Deck

The beta channel update for Steam Deck has brought a brand-new global resolution feature, and we have all you need to set it up.

The Steam Deck Beta Client has seen a swarm of updates this year. Everything from the introduction to the highly-requested game recording feature to the introduction of new ways to show off who’s using the iconic Valve handheld.

While Valve continues to roll out updates for the handheld, a brand-new global game resolution feature has been added. Instead of manually setting the resolution for every game you play, you can now set a default resolution.

This new game resolution feature won’t automatically be available to everyone. To get it rolling you need to be running the beta version of SteamOS on your deck but luckily, we have you covered to get that set up.

How to change Global Game Resolution

Turn on the Steam Deck

Press the ‘Steam’ button

Navigate to Settings

Scroll down to Display

Navigate to ‘Advanced’

Under ‘Maximum Game Resolution’ select the new default resolution

To change the game resolution on Steam Deck, first press the ‘Steam’ button and navigate to the handheld’s system settings. From here, navigate to the ‘display option and scroll down to the bottom of the available display settings options.

Dexerto

If you downloaded the latest beta channel update for your Steam Deck, the brand-new game resolution option will be available for you. From here, select the dropdown menu next to ‘maximum game resolution’ and pick your preferred resolution for every game you play.

Dexerto

As it stands, you can already change the resolution of your Steam Deck games through each title’s own settings. However, this new global game resolution feature is especially helpful for those who prefer to play the Steam Deck docked and at a higher resolution.

We recommend restarting your Steam Deck after you change the default resolution, just to ensure no issues going forward.

How to sign up for the Steam Deck Beta Client

Press the ‘Steam’ button

Scroll to System

Under ‘Beta Participation’ select ‘Beta’

Restart Steam Deck

Dexerto

If you’ve already signed up for beta participation, you can access the August 22 2024 update by selecting the ‘Steam’ button, followed by Settings > System > Updates > Apply.

Otherwise, you can sign up for your Steam Deck to receive the beta channel updates by navigating through the handheld’s system settings.

Under the ‘beta participation’ sub-header, select ‘beta’ from the list, and from now on you will gain access to the latest beta updates to SteamOS.

Keep in mind, as the name suggests, a lot of the updates and features under the beta participation aren’t fully realized. As a result, your Steam Deck may experience the occasional system issues, or some newly introduced features won’t always function as intended.

You are free to opt out of the beta client version of SteamOS and resort back to the ‘stable’ version at any time. The process for this is the same as above, just select ‘stable’ from the dropdown menu instead.

Looking for more Steam Deck guides? We have you covered with our ultimate starter guide. Check out our How to add Xbox and PC Game Pass games on Steam Deck if you’re looking for even more Steam Deck games to play on the go.