Starforge Systems’ new collab PC is a terrifyingly pink 00’s throwback

Starforge has teamed up with the iconic pink human-eating mascot Gloomy Bear, to release a brand-new PC case and line of matching accessories.

Starforge Sytems has been hard at work releasing more flashy limited edition PCs and cases the brand has become known for.

Most recently, the OTK & Moistcr1TiKaL-owned company unveiled the ‘Old School RuneScape PC’, inspired by the iconic free-to-play MMO by Jagex.

The nostalgia hasn’t stopped there, as Starforge Systems unveiled the launch of the brand-new Gloomy Bear PC collab.

Teaming up with the official Gloomy Bear Store, the boutique PC brand has announced a limited edition PC, Gloomy Bear-themed desk mats, and acrylic wall art panels.

For those unaware, Gloomy Bear was an original character designed by Japanese graphic designer Mori Chack.

In an interview with TokyoScope in 2023, Chack explained he designed the bear to “illustrate the difficult and grave responsibility a pure-hearted boy would face in keeping a wild animal as a pet.”

For over 20 years, the pink, bloodied bear has spawned a merchandising empire. Gloomy Bear has its own clothing line, figures, smartphone accessories a collaboration with VTuber Ironmouse, and even an anime series.

With that in mind, a PC collaboration is not out of the wheelhouse of the terrifying pink bear. Nevertheless, the custom-printed Lian Li A4-H20 X4 Starforge System326 PC is a hot pink spectacle.

The “DIY-ready chassis” features Gloomy Bear’s iconic hot-pink color, with blood-dripped details throughout the base.

The limited edition prebuilt PC is available as a pre-build, featuring an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super graphics card, paired with a Ryan 5 7600X and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. Picking up the limited edition PC will also get you a Gloomy Bear desk mat, and wall art panel.

Each of the 90 x 40 cm desk mats features various Gloomy Bear art, ranging from the graffiti-inspired look of the ‘Best Frenemies’ mat to the ‘Stare Bear’ design which matches up with the front design of the PC case.



To complete the look of the gaming setup, there’s also a range of 12 x 18 wall art prints, each with its own dedicated Gloomy Bear design.

The limited edition Gloomy Bear collab is available to order now from the Starforge Systems website. However, giving your gaming setup a Gloomy Bear makeover won’t come cheap.

The limited edition PC bundle will set you back $2,349.99. Luckily, items like the five desk mats and acrylic wall art are all available to purchase separately, if you don’t want to bear breaking the bank.