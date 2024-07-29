Sony reveals adorable limited edition Astro Bot DualSense: Here’s how to get one

Sony and Team Asobi are releasing a brand-new limited edition DualSense controller to celebrate the upcoming release of Astro Bot.

Sony’s advanced haptic feedback technology is one of the stand-out features of the PlayStation 5. The haptic controller tech is best shown off in Astro’s Playroom, the free-to-play platformer packed in with every new PS5.

With the release of a sequel closer than ever, Sony is celebrating the best way it knows how, by releasing a new piece of tech. Now, to launch alongside the upcoming Astro Bot game, you’ll be able to pick up a limited-edition Astro Bot DualSense controller.

Article continues after ad

Revealed on the official PlayStation blog, Studio Head of Team Asobi Nicolas Doucet, revealed the adorable upcoming DualSense controller on July 29.

Created by teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the ‘Astro Bot Limited Edition’ DualSense features Astro’s iconic blue and white color scheme, down to the d-pad and button markings.

Article continues after ad

Sony/Team Asobi

Astro’s adorable pixelated blue eyes are even recreated on the DualSense controller’s trackpad — making it appear as though he’s been transformed into the wireless accessory. There’s even a small silver icon of Astro Bot himself on the back.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Astro Bot Limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller

Pre-orders for the limited edition Astro Bot DualSense will begin on August 9 2024 from 7am PT in the US from PlayStation Direct and select retailers.

The DualSense wireless controller will only be available in limited quantities for $79.99, so we recommend getting in there quickly if you’re desperate for one of the nicest customized DualSense controllers yet.

According to the PlayStation blog post, the limited edition controller will officially launch on September 6, coinciding with the release of the Astro Bot game.

Article continues after ad

However, despite the simultaneous release, there won’t be any controller game bundles available to pre-order. You’ll have to pick up the upcoming game separately if you want the perfect game to play with the adorable Astro Bot controller.

Article continues after ad

Astro bot, its shaping up to be yet another ideal demonstration of Sony’s advanced haptic tech. Team Asobi has increased the number of textures available through the DualSense — from the feel of the grass and sand Astro runs on, to the “squishy textures of water.”

Article continues after ad

We just hope you won’t feel every crushing blow as we continuously fall off the edge in the high-energy PlayStation platformer.