Smartwatch that doubles as a retro game emulator is the ultimate portable device

A Kickstarter campaign hopes to give gamers the ultimate in portability with a retro gaming device you can wear on your wrist.

Smartwatches have seen a surge in popularity since the launch of the Apple Watch. Likewise, the introduction of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck have fuelled a surge in portable gaming devices, leading to excellent retro gaming units like the Super Pocket or the Miyoo Mini Plus.

The new smartwatch aims to combine these two types of devices into one with the Retro Watch.

Designed to be a retro emulator that you can carry everywhere without needing a capacious pocket or special carry case, as it fights right on your wrist like a regular smartwatch. In appearance, it resembles a miniature Game Boy Advance SP.

Retro Watch brings emulation to your wrists

When closed, the top screen acts as a normal watch, and when flipped open, the usual combination of D-pad, four face buttons, and two menu buttons are placed under a tiny screen.

Despite the diminutive size, this little device is said to be capable of handling anything from the 8-bit era right up to the Nintendo 64. As usual with a smartwatch, the Retro Watch can connect to a smartphone to show things like text messages and calendar appointments on the top screen.

As of writing, the Kickstarter campaign for the Retro Watch has raised $34,091 of its $35,000 goal, with 25 days still remaining. The minimum pledge to actually receive a Retro Watch is $159, though lower tiers are available to get access to development tools to make your own games, or to simply show support.

The developers behind the project say that if sales are strong, they are hoping to add more features to future models, such as a heart-rate monitor, shoulder buttons, and a camera.