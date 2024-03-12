Semi-truck driver shows off perfect on-the-go Steam Deck setup

A semi-truck driver has taken to Reddit to show off their on-the-go Steam Deck setup, leaving users impressed.

Since its release back in 2022, the Valve Steam Deck has become one of the most popular ways to play PC games while on the go.

Users have created a wide variety of setups with the popular handheld since then, with one even going as far as hooking it up to a CRT monitor for retro games.

Now, a semi-truck driver has taken to the Steam Deck subreddit to show off their on-the-go setup — leaving many impressed in the process.

Semi-truck driver’s mobile Steam Deck setup impresses users

Shared on March 11, 2024, the semi-truck driver posted a picture of the mobile setup they created by using a Steam Deck and an external monitor sitting on the truck’s dash.

They’re using a Nintendo Switch Pro controller to use the console, and their game of choice appears to be Euro Truck Simulator.

“Bought the 1TB OLED Steam Deck a couple of weeks ago, as well as the Sabrent Dock, the Arzopa 16 inch 144hz gaming monitor and I use my Switch Pro Controller and it’s a brilliant setup in the truck I’ve yet to put an M.2 drive in the Sabrent Dock but I do plan on it as I’ve already filled up my steam deck with games,” they said.

“I basically live in the truck so it’s perfect for when I’m parked up on breaks and as well as waiting for the crew unload my trailer at various theatres around the country”

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many impressed with the trucker’s setup.

“Trucking game in a truck is next level,” one user replied.

Others referenced a meme from the TV show Pimp My Ride. One said: “Yo dawg, I heard you like driving trucks.”

On March 1, a modder went viral with their mobile Steam Deck setup, except they placed the popular handheld inside of a briefcase.