Scuf releases two new Squid Game Xbox controllers but one’s hard to get

Scuf is celebrating the upcoming release of Squid Game Season 2 with two new limited-edition controllers, but one of them isn’t readily available.

Squid Game fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to the Emmy award-winning thriller since season one finished in 2021.

Season two isn’t out until December 26, but Scuf has revealed two limited edition Squid Game-themed controllers, one of which is only available in New York.

The Squid Game Pink Guard controller uses the Scuf Instinct Xbox controller as a base and features pink translucent plastic as well as designs from the show on the front and back.

This one is readily available for customers to pick up and features various upgrades like rubber grips and programmable paddles on the back side. It works with the Xbox Series S|X, the Xbox One, and Windows, so PC gamers can enjoy the new design as well.

A second controller released by Scuf and Squid Games has been dubbed the ‘Game Over’ controller, and it’s designed after the tracksuits worn by contestants in the show.

The 456 featured on the controller not only refers to the number worn by the main character of the show, but it is also how many of these limited edition peripherals have been made.

However, it’s not available for purchase – fans looking to acquire the game over controller will have to make the trek to the Squid Game Experience in New York City.

How to get Scuf x Squid Game ‘Game Over’ controller

Those looking to get their hands on the controller will have to visit Squid Game: The Experience in New York City on December 16, 2024, at 9 am ET.

Chosen participants will face off in a Black Ops 6 Nuketown tournament, and those who secure the most eliminations in a five-minute, free-for-all match will win the controller.

Contestants who make it to the final round will have the chance to win an even bigger prize, a six-foot-tall gaming cabinet inspired by the Red Light, Green Light, Squid Game doll. Inside, you’ll find both Scuf controller designs, a Lenovo laptop, an Xbox Series X and wireless controller, a ROG Ally X handheld, and a code for a free year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you can’t make it to NYC, however, Xbox will be live on Twitch that day to give away a few of the controllers to fans online.

You can also follow and retweet Xbox’s post on X for a chance to win a second custom gaming cabinet, complete with all the items listed above.