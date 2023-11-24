Save up to 92% on Steam Deck verified games at Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is bringing the thunder this Black Friday with a mass of deals across Steam Deck verified games, with up to 92% off.

The Steam Deck is front of the conversation at the minute with the new OLED models and massive price drops on the LCD versions. Those getting a new Steam Deck or enjoying it right now can save up to 92% on a massive variety of games.

Every game in the list should be verified and ready to run on the Steam Deck, including major releases like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6. The list doesn’t just stop there, as plenty of games you’ve never even considered, or even heard about are also included in the deal.

Green Man Gaming Steam Deck sale sees 92% slashed from 531 games

id Software

Some of our recommendations to grab are some of our favorites from this year, but also, we’re also looking back. Backlogs on Steam are running jokes, so what’s a few more to the pile?

For first-person shooter fans, DOOM 2016 is just $4.25, bringing controlled chaos with sublime action all throughout. Looking for more? Doom Eternal’s Deluxe edition is now just $14.87.

After some scares? Resident Evil’s entire franchise appears to be on sale, including those excellent remakes. The father of them all, Resident Evil Remake, is fantastic on the Steam Deck. Exploring the mansion while you sit huddled in bed is petrifying.

Green Man Gaming’s deals don’t just stop there, as their near-entire selection of games appears to be on sale too, with reductions of over 92% in some spots.

Remember, the Steam Deck is just a PC running Linux. If you spot something you like and it’s not in the Verified sale, just check the community notes on ProtonDB.

