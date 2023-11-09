Save up to 91% on Steam Deck ready games with Humble’s handheld sale

Humble’s latest handheld game sale is offering up to a massive 91% off on a ton of games that will be perfect for your Steam Deck or similar device.

Since the launch of the Steam Deck, and increasing number of gamers have spent their time looking for games to play while on the go.

Many sites have made it easier by curating sections in their store to focus on handheld games, and Humble’s latest handheld sale is no different.

Article continues after ad

With several dozen games available, you can save up to a massive 91% off during the Humble Handheld Friendly Sale.

What games are on sale?

With the Humble Handheld Friendly sale, there are quote a few many options for gamers to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Right at the top you’ll see Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Sunbreak is on sale, with 60% and 40% off the games respectively.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

2021’s Resident Evil Village, which we showed love to in our review, is down to just $15.99 for the Steam version, and Humble made sure to put massive discounts on the Gold Edition and Winters Expansion as well.

Article continues after ad

A plethora of other Resident Evil games are on sale as well, and Humble went back to their Indie-game roots to round out the sale with hits like Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, and more.

Needless to say, there’s something for everybody available in Humble’s Handheld Friendly Sale.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.