Save up to 41% on LGs UltraGear OLED gaming monitors this Black Friday

LG is offering up to 41% off its best UltraGear OLED gaming monitors during its Black Friday sales.

Owning a good monitor is one of the most important parts of a gaming setup as your display plays a major role in how games perform. Own a great monitor and your games will look gorgeous, but invest in a substandard screen and it might leave you itching for a higher refresh rate.

OLED panels offer superior color displays, while higher refresh rates provide smoother gameplay at higher FPS. This is hugely beneficial for fast-moving games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.

LG released the world’s first 240Hz OLED monitor back in 2022, and two years later, its UltraGear lineup still offers some of the best gaming monitors around.

LG UltraGear 27GS95QE – $649.99 – 28% off

YouTube: LG USA

Screen size: 27-Inch

Panel type: OLED

Resolution: 2560×1440

Brightness: 275 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500000:1

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Response time: 0.03ms

Connectivity: Displayport, HDMI, USB

Price: $649.99

Among the monitors on sale this Black Friday is LG’s UltraGear 27GS95QE. It features a 27-inch OLED panel that will make any game you display on it look stunning. It’s the smallest on this list, but it certainly doesn’t lack in performance.

Its 0.03ms response rate and 240Hz refresh rate give the 27GS95QE the ability to smoothly display games at super high FPS, making it perfect for fast-moving games and esports titles like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant.

This monitor is perfect if you are on a tighter budget, but also if you don’t have a great deal of space on your desk. That said, thanks to its compact size, it is also a smart option if you are thinking about investing in a multiple-monitor setup, which is useful for multitasking while gaming. You can set your game full screen on one monitor, and leave your Discord group chat or web browser visible on a second screen.

LG UltraGear 32GS95UV – $999.99 – 29% off

YouTube: LG USA

Screen size: 32-inch

Panel type: OLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Brightness: 275 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500000:1

Refresh rate: 240Hz (4K) 480Hz (1080p)

Response time: 0.03ms

Connectivity: Displayport, HDMI, USB

Price: $999.99

If you want a screen that’s a little bit bigger than the 27” UltraGear monitor, the 32GS95UV is perfect. It’s 32 inches and still features LG’s high-quality OLED panel and a high refresh rate.

Not only do you get extra screen real estate, but the 4K resolution offers a crisper and more detailed display. It doesn’t take up that much more space on your desk either.

What sets this monitor apart from the rest, however, is the dual mode resolution and refresh rate options. You can set the monitor to 4K resolution while still accessing the 240Hz refresh rate. If you have the computing power for even more FPS in first-person shooters like Black Ops 6 and Counter-Strike 2, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UV lets you lower the resolution to 1080p to take advantage of the massive increase to 480Hz.

At 32 inches, this monitor is great if you want to go with a single monitor setup and have a bit of room to spare on your desk. Its higher base resolution plus the option for an extremely high refresh rate make it a versatile option for PC gamers who switch between first-person shooter hits like Warzone and single-player story epics like Dragon Age: Veilguard.

LG UltraGear Ultrawide OLED gaming monitors – up to 41% off

YouTube: LG USA

Screen size: 34-inch, 39-inch, or 45-inch

Panel type: OLED

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Brightness: 275 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500000:1

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Response time: 0.03ms

Connectivity: Displayport, HDMI, USB

Price: $899.99 (34-inch, black), $799.99 (34-inch, white), $879.99 (39-inch), $999.99 (45-inch)

LG UltraGear has three of its Ultrawide OLED gaming monitors on sale for Black Friday with absolutely huge discounts. Each one features the same 3440×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate for smooth, high FPS gaming, and 0.03ms response time.

Unlike the rest of the UltraGear monitors on sale for Black Friday, these three Ultrawides offer an 800R curve. This reduces the chance of glare from a nearby light source and makes it easier to see everything in your peripheral vision

The 34-inch 34GS95QE is perfect for those stepping into the Ultrawide world for the first time, as it’s the closest in size to the more common 27-inch or 32-inch 16:9 monitors while still giving you the benefit of being able to see more of the environment in your favorite games.

It is more expensive but you can expect a big step up from its smaller brethren, with its wider field of view being particularly beneficial in first-person shooters, where seeing more of the map allows you to spot enemies quickly.

The biggest of the three, LG’s UltraGear 45GS95QE is the crème de la crème of Ultrawide monitors and is perfect for gamers of all kinds – as long as you have the desk space for it.

If you do, it is worth it for racing games like Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon, and iRacing, as its increased field of vision simulates the view you would have when driving a car in person.

However, whatever your budget or desk size, you can’t go wrong with any of LG UltraGear’s monitors this holiday season, whether it’s the smaller 27GS95QE or the massive 45GS95QE Ultrawide.