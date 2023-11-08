Save big on Acer’s 1440p curved monitor during Walmart’s Black Friday deals

Walmart’s Black Friday deals have started, and Acer has a 1440p curved monitor on sale for one heck of a deal.

Over the last year or so, 1440p monitors have massively grown in popularity with gamers of all kinds — from FPS lovers to cozy farm-sim gamers.

The tech is getting increasingly cheaper as well, with high-resolution monitors falling to an all-time low this holiday season.

Thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday deals starting on November 8, 2023, you can get a 27″ Acer 1440p curved monitor for just $145 — a savings of $114.

What resolution should you choose? 1080p, 1440p, 4k

1080p has been the go-to for quite some time in both TVs and gaming monitors, but is it still the way to go with the rise of 1440p bridging the gap between it and 4K resolution?

Many FPS gamers put a heavy focus on response time and refresh rate so they can get the most kills in each game, meaning they don’t have too much focus on resolution.

Gamers that play more story games than anything will love 4k resolution, as it’ll provide the highest quality picture available in all three currently popular options. As a downfall, though, it requires higher-end hardware to run games well and is generally paired with a lower refresh rate.

This is where 1440p comes in. It doesn’t require that much more power than 1080p for most games, and like the Acer deal available at Walmart, is often paired with a higher refresh rate like 170hz or more.

So what you go for is ultimately up to what hardware you have and the games you’d be playing. At $145 for 1440p, though, it’s becoming harder to choose 1080p.

