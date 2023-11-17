Save 40% on the Bose QuietComfort 45 at Amazon before Black Friday

Fancy getting a Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones? Do not miss this early Black Friday deal at Amazon, helping you save a neat $130 on these headphones.

We have fantastic news if you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of wireless headphones. As a part of early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering an incredible deal on the highly acclaimed Bose QuietComfort 45s, with a jaw-dropping 40% discount off the original retail price.

Amazon has slashed prices on the acclaimed Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for a limited time. Usually $329, these premium noise-cancelling cans are now under $200- a massive $130 discount.

As one of the top noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QC45s offer a great blend of audio performance and comfort. With excellent sound quality, up to 22 hours of battery life per charge, and Bose’s famous noise cancelation tech, the QC45s deliver long listening sessions on the go.

Unmatched Noise Cancelling and sound quality

With Bose’s advanced Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology, you can immerse yourself in your favorite tunes or podcasts without disruptions from the outside world. Additionally, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality, ensuring that every beat and note is reproduced with stunning clarity and precision.

Whether you’re a music lover, a frequent traveler, or simply seeking peaceful “me time,” the QuietComfort 45 guarantees an unparalleled audio experience.

These headphones connect effortlessly to your smartphone, PC, or console via Bluetooth, offering seamless pairing and hassle-free operation. The battery life is equally impressive, providing up to 22 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Even if you run low on battery, a quick 15-minute charge offers an additional three hours of listening time.

The plush earcups and lightweight design provide a comfortable fit, allowing you to wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones boast a range of versatile features to enhance your audio experience. They feature a built-in microphone for crystal-clear, hands-free calls and the ability to access your device’s voice assistant at the touch of a button. Furthermore, using the Bose Connect app, you can personalize the settings and easily switch between devices.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the QC45s discounted but deals this low aren’t common. Act fast if you want a taste of the famed Bose sound and noise cancellation without paying a premium.

