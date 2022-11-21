Save $100 on a PS5-ready 2TB Samsung SSD at Best Buy before Black Friday

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $100 off, which is a stunning discount on some extra storage for your PS5 or PC.

Running out of space thanks to Warzone 2? Best Buy has slashed $100 off a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. You can beef up your storage before Black Friday, and be ready for the holidays. We start seeing Black Friday deals around the start of the week, where they’ll stick around until Cyber Monday. So, don’t worry about not saving a good chunk of cash.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing with this Samsung SSD deal. So, you don’t have to live in fear that it’ll get discounted too much further down later this week. There are a few more expensive SSDs on sale, too, but this Samsung SSD is the best value.

How quick is this Samsung SSD?

The Samsung 980 Pro manages to top out at a 7000 MB/s read and writes speed, according to its specifications. This PCIe 4.0 Samsung SSD is primed for use on your gaming PC or PS5. It’s been discounted to make space for a newer model, the Samsung 990 Pro. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use this SSD on your Xbox Series S or X.

Additionally, you also get a heat-spreader attached to the device, this will help keep it cool during operation. Having an additional 2TB of space on your PS5 will be a huge boon, but you’ll need to install it first.

It’s one of the best PS5 SSDs you can pick up. at $100 off before this year’s Black Friday, this Samsung SSD is an incredibly tough deal to pass up. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled throughout this week for even more Black Friday deals, so be sure to stay right here in order to get the latest deals this Black Friday 2022.

