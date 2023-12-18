Samsung S25 Ultra leak claims camera could get huge upgrade

Leaks reveal the potential camera specifications for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra, and S26 Ultra flagship smartphones,

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is becoming a compelling upcoming smartphone. While the phone is said to come with bleeding-edge camera specifications, a new leak suggests that the future Galaxy Ultra phones will only get more powerful optics.

An Twitter/X tipster, Tech_Reve, has shared the roadmap of Galaxy Ultra smartphones, from the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to be released in 2026.

Article continues after ad

The tipster has hinted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to ship with upgraded telephoto capabilities. The telephoto snapper on this upcoming flagship could go from a 10 MP sensor with 10x zoom on the Galaxy S23 Ultra to a 0.7 um pixel size 50MP periscope telephoto.

Article continues after ad

While the leak doesn’t reveal the zoom capabilities, it does coincide with the recent reports hinting at the update in the zoom capabilities of the upcoming Android flagship. Going by reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might get either 3x or 5x zoom.

Article continues after ad

Massive S25 Ultra upgrades

While the Galaxy S25’s launch is over a year away, this roadmap hints at the presence of an extremely powerful camera module. If this leak is indeed accurate, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get the most prominent camera upgrade in recent times on any Galaxy phone.

the leaker claimed that the phone might get a folded telephoto camera with variable capabilities, suggesting that this camera may have variable zoom capacity. Besides this, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might also come with an upgraded primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide snapper.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although various brands have implemented variable aperture cameras, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra could be another name on the list of elite devices. However, the overall optics package on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be tough to beat.

Regarding the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the phone is claimed to ship with a 200 MP primary camera, which could be 1/1.10-inch in size and feature 0.7-micron pixels. This is a slight upgrade over the current Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a 200 MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size and 0.6-micron pixels.

Article continues after ad

Strengthening its position as one of the best camera phones

While some of the details in this roadmap align with other leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra are still far away. Since we can’t tell how the smartphone camera market might evolve or predict how the competitive devices might perform during that period, Samsung might change its plans at any time. Remember to just take these leaks with a grain of salt until it’s officially confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Samsung’s phones, especially the flagship lineup, including the Galaxy S series, are among the best camera phones in the market. The Galaxy Ultra phones are tough ones to beat in their camera game.

Article continues after ad

If anything, the above roadmap only hints that Samsung is extremely serious about its smartphone camera prowess. Considering the growing competition from Vivo’s X series and Xiaomi’s top-end phone aside from the Pixels and iPhones, we’re incredibly excited to experience the evolution of smartphone photography.