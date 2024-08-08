Samsung just leaked the Galaxy S24 FE ahead of official announcement

Samsung’s French support page has inadvertently revealed the existence of its upcoming smartphone – the Galaxy S24 FE.

The FE lineup of Galaxy devices serves as a middle ground for people who want to experience a flagship device without actually paying for one. The last device in this line-up, Galaxy S23 FE, was released in October 2023 and is due for an update.

While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the Galaxy S24 FE until now, a support page on its French website inadvertently spilled the beans on the latest device.

Though the page has been taken down, an archived version is still available and talks about a device with the model number “SM-S721B/DS”. This page doesn’t reveal any technical details or other information about the device.

That said, a quick look at the model numbers of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (SM-S921B) and the Galaxy S23 FE (SM-S711B) is enough to tell you that the phone in question is likely the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Interestingly, a Geekbench report bearing the same model number, “Samsung SM-S721B,” was uploaded on July 30. This benchmark report not only gives us a sneak peek at the expected performance of the device but also the technical specifications that match the one earlier linked with the Galaxy S24 FE.

Fresh leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400, depending on your region. The phone will have 8GB of RAM and be available in 128GB and 256GB variants.

Another leak from a credible leaker and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst, Ross Young, suggested that the phone will be available in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow colorways.

Young added that the Black version will see the maximum stock compared to the other versions. For a quick comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE came in Mint, Cream, Purple, Indigo, Graphite, and Tangerine.